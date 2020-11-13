Agencies Can Glimpse into the Future with Predictive Analytics

Data analytics is a government workhorse. It improves processes, saves time and money, improves workflow and efficiency, and allows specialists who aren’t data scientists to focus on their actual areas of expertise.

Predictive analytics, however, takes it all a step further, helping the government move from reacting to supply shortages or fraud, waste and abuse to a more proactive position that may possibly prevent events in the first place.

When it comes to artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, there’s a “tremendous balance of potential and use cases for great value at the moment,” says Michael Levy, president of the Digital Health Institute for Transformation (DHIT), a nonprofit education and research organization based in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“It hasn’t reached every aspect of our lives,” he adds. But data-driven technologies will “revolutionize the way we interact with not just the world, but also ourselves.”