AI and Big Data Are Key to Continuing the Mission

Big Data has the power to transform how government agencies accomplish their missions by making them more effective and efficient. The government has petabytes of data, and that is only expanding. In government, there is no such thing as small data. This raises an important question: How does the government make the most of this critical asset?

Data alone is powerless, and in order to reap its benefits, it must be shareable. Data becomes more valuable the more it is processed and used, so leveraging the data effectively and efficiently amplifies its value. This where artificial intelligence and Big Data interact.

As a timely example, AI and Big Data hold great potential in stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. One example of how this is playing out in government is the COVID-19 Insights Partnership, which unites the efforts of the Energy Department, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

These agencies are working to determine how to leverage AI to better understand the effects of the virus and how different drug combinations can effectively defend against it. These projects leverage Summit, the United States’ fastest supercomputer, located at the DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. This technology is helping accelerate COVID-19 research through its ability to analyze large data sets.