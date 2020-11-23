AI and Big Data Are Key to Continuing the Mission

How AI Tools Help Analyze Data for Government
AI systems work by identifying the data patterns and require a large amount of data in order to find those patterns. AI helps move research forward, but that can only be done with a large amount of data.
These efforts are helping enhance outcomes for patients and advance potential treatment options. The use of AI and Big Data plays a key role in understanding the virus and helps predict its evolution. These tools can help decision-makers and policymakers identify the best path forward for combating the virus.
When shared, data can benefit government operations and improve citizen service. However, when data is siloed or locked away, it is not valuable. Agencies must have the right infrastructure in place to continue delivering on their missions and glean strategic insights. Agencies must seek solutions that are simple, seamless and sustainable.
EXPLORE: How does the Federal Data Strategy enable cooperation on data projects?
A Modern Data Experience Is Critical
A modern data experience enables agencies to reap the benefits of AI and Big Data to drive critical mission tasks forward despite the pandemic. An infrastructure must be fast enough to reliably support the mass amount of data studied to determine outcomes and continue to push the mission forward.
A modern data experience is simple: simplified management, enhanced security, better performance and reduced costs, which institutions need most. This simplicity means that agency IT leaders can focus on what matters — moving the mission forward — without worrying about costly disruptions or migrations.
It should be seamless and span any protocol, any tier of service level and multiple clouds in a single environment. Lastly, the modern data experience must be sustainable in the midst of rapid change; agencies should be able to buy only what is needed, and the experience should be self-upgrading.
As agencies handle a growing amount of data, it is important to ensure that value can be extracted. By maximizing data, agencies can expand AI and Big Data capabilities — and harness the power of data to advance the mission.
MORE FROM FEDTECH: What is predictive analytics and how can it help agencies?