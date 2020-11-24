The Benefits of ITSM in Government

What Is ITSM?

ITSM is “the planning, delivery, and support of IT services via a mix of people, processes, and technology,” according to ServiceNow, a leading ITSM provider.

As ServiceNow notes on its website, ITSM is “a framework for using a process approach toward management” that “focuses on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than on IT systems.”

Typically, ITSM is based on ITIL, or the Information Technology Infrastructure Library, “a framework designed to standardize the selection, planning, delivery, maintenance, and overall lifecycle” of IT services, as TechTarget reports.

Jeff Shilling, CIO of the National Cancer Institute, tells FedTech that ITSM creates a menu of the tools, capabilities and data that a federal agency’s IT department can put to use.

In addition to automated IT help desk tools, ServiceNow notes, ITSM implementations include the use of predictive intelligence and machine learning to respond to requests, “performance analytics to create data visualizations, anticipate trends, prioritize resources, and improve performance,” as well as “incident management and problem management to restore services quickly after an unplanned interruption or a major incident.” Another ITSM approach includes asset management for IT environments.

As BMC, another ITSM provider, notes on its website, other functions that fall under the ITSM heading include knowledge management, or the “the practice of capturing, organizing, and making available a body of knowledge within the service management organization to solve problems faster.” Another is the configuration management database, which “provides a complete, accurate, and up-to-date view of the people, processes, and technologies that make up your business and IT environments.”

The Benefits of ITSM

At NCI, the institute works with ServiceNow to generate data out of every IT activity and then gain visibility into those activities across the enterprise for the IT team. The data is then used to cut down on the number of incident reports and improve efficiency, Shilling tells FedTech.

“It allows me to change my business, because we’re now measuring ­everything we’re doing,” he says.

ITSM also allows IT teams to visualize their workflows. Greg Rankin, director of the service management office for the Department of Veterans Affairs, says ITSM provides actionable intelligence for his department’s IT staff. “It turns data into information, information into knowledge and knowledge into action,” he tells FedTech.