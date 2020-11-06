In Critical Infrastructure, ‘Trustworthy’ AI Is Necessary

One of the challenges with defining artificial intelligence is that if you put 10 people in a room, you will get 11 different definitions. From our perspective at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an AI system exhibits reasoning and performs some automated decision-making without the aid of a human.

It’s generally accepted that AI promises to grow the economy and improve our lives. But with these benefits, it also brings new risks. How can we be sure this technology is not just innovative and helpful, but also trustworthy, unbiased and resilient in the face of attack?

Trustworthy AI systems will need to exhibit characteristics such as resilience, security and privacy if they’re going to be useful and if people are going to adopt them without fear — that’s what we mean by trustworthy.

Our aim at NIST is to ensure these desirable characteristics become reality. We want systems that can either combat cybersecurity attacks, or at least recognize when they are being attacked. We need to protect people’s privacy.

If systems are going to operate in life-or-death environments such as medicine or transportation, people need to be able to trust that AI will make the right decisions and not jeopardize their health or well-being.