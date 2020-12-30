Arecibo’s Future Remains Uncertain, but Astronomers Are Hopeful

Weakened by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and even more by an earthquake swarm at the end of 2019, the iconic radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory — home to the second-largest radio telescope in the world — has fallen to earth.

It was no surprise; the National Science Foundation had already decided to decommission the damaged observatory after cables that held up the telescope began to snap this summer and could not be repaired safely.

Still, the actual, sudden failure on Dec. 1 that dropped the 900-ton telescope into the 1,000-foot-wide dish 450 feet below was shocking.

“I was screaming,” former senior research associate Jonathan Friedman, who heard the collapse, told The Associated Press. “I don’t have words to express it. It’s a very deep, terrible feeling.”