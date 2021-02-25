New GSA Schedules Open More Avenues to Commercial Off the Shelf Purchases

You reach for a pen across your crowded desk and hit your white chocolate mocha instead. It splashes across the keyboard of your laptop, and voila, instant brick. Well, it was on its last legs anyhow, you think, now I can upgrade to the newest model.

Or maybe you’re scrolling through a tech website and spot a new thermostat, the kind that senses how many people are in a room and adjusts the ­temperature accordingly. Fabulous, you think, no more bickering over how hot it is, and we save money at the same time.

That’s all fine, if it’s your ­laptop and your home and you’ve got the money to buy the new gadgets right away. Federal workers know all too well how long it takes to get money for new technology projects approved, appropriated and even allocated. By the time the cash is in hand, the requested equipment may already be outdated.

Pandemic Pushed the Limits of Government Acquisition

“Most technology projects take more than a year. And they certainly take more time to execute in the government perspective, when you look at the ­time frame for acquisition,” former Federal CIO Suzette Kent recently told FedScoop.

In the past year, federal agencies have sped up IT modernization in order to keep functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve increased ­bandwidth, strengthened VPNs, bought additional laptops and even expedited cloud migration sooner than planned, letting employees work remotely to ­protect themselves from the virus.

Agency leaders pushed the limits of current acquisition and procurement rules to get what they needed in ­pandemic times, but the move to a faster purchasing model was underway before that.

Federal agencies have already made major strides in consolidating contracts and purchasing through nontraditional ways in order to purchase commercially proven products off the shelf in a quicker, more streamlined approach.

