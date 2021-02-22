Use These 3 Steps to Deploy Resources Inside the Azure Cloud

Azure Resource Manager templates are text files created in the JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) format that define what cloud resources to provision within Azure. Once an ARM template is built, an administrator can deploy it to Azure, instructing it to build the resources therein. To follow the steps provided here, you must first be sure you have an Azure subscription and have downloaded and installed the Azure command-line interface (CLI) tool.

1. Write the ARM Template

The first task of deploying resources to Azure is writing the ARM template itself. To get started, download a sample prebuilt template at fedtechmag.com/ARM. This template creates an Ubuntu 18.04 Azure virtual machine and all associated resources.To be clear, the provided ARM template is just an example. An actual template used in a real environment will look different based on the kind of resources the ARM template is deploying.