How Will the GSA Use the Federal Citizen Services Fund for IT Modernization?

Tucked away in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act Congress passed last month were several spending measures designed to bolster federal IT modernization and cybersecurity.

The Technology Modernization Fund got its biggest allocation ever, at $1 billion. The U.S. Digital Service received $200 million in funding. And the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the Department of Homeland Security got $650 million for cybersecurity risk mitigation measures.

Less noticed, perhaps, was $150 million allocated to the General Services Administration under the Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF), which the agency said initially would allow it to “enhance the government’s ability to operate digitally.”

In a statement at the time President Biden signed the bill into law, the agency said that near-term efforts would focus on cybersecurity, while longer-term ones would “enable mission delivery, transform the federal technology workforce, improve the citizen experience, and bring small business innovation into government.”

But what does that mean in practice? The GSA envisions using the fund to promote digital government programs and bolster citizens’ ability to interact with the federal government through technology.