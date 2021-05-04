Review: AVer Smart Streaming Camera Adds Professional Touch to Any Space

AVer Camera Helps Agencies Go Live in 3, 2, 1

If a single AVer TR311HN AI Auto Tracking Camera is good, then two or more should be even better. It’s easy for agencies to build out a fully automated, multicamera presentation studio.

Each camera acts as a miniature television or web presentation studio. The quick zooming and panning capabilities, powered by artificial intelligence, make for some nice presentations.

But even with all that, there is a bit of time lost when the sole camera must refocus on a new speaker, especially if that person is distant from the previous speaker, or both are talking within a large space.

If an agency wants to set up a truly professional presentation studio, they will need to invest in multiple cameras. Thankfully, the new AVer cameras are designed for that.

First, each AI Auto Tracking Camera supports Power over Ethernet, which makes setup a breeze even if there are no free power outlets nearby. You just run a PoE network cable to the camera and you are good to go.

Once you have multiple cameras in place, you simply configure the different zones that each camera should watch. For instance, one camera might point at a guest chair while another focuses on a podium and a third watches over a screen where supporting images will be projected.

Each camera can store hundreds of zone presets, so you can configure them for multiple stage setups.

During a presentation, you can leave the focusing and zooming to the AI, with the active camera automatically taking over the feed when there is action in its zone. Or, you can have a human operator change the feeds as needed.

There is even a red light on the front of each camera that illuminates when it’s active, so presenters always know which camera is live, and where they should be looking if they want to face their audience — just like a real television studio.

Most agencies can probably get by with a single Aver TR311HN. But for those that produce a lot of presentations, rely heavily on training or conduct a lot of public outreach, having multiple cameras in a studio setting will almost put them on the same footing as a professional television station. And they can achieve that without investing an inordinate amount of time and resources.

AVer TR311HN AI Auto Tracking Camera

Camera Type: Digital 2-megapixel

Resolution: 1080p, 720p streams

Video Output Options: HDMI, USB, IP network

Max. Panning Speed: 200 degrees per second

Dimensions: 7.1x5.7x7.2 inches

Weight: 3.8 pounds