Air Force Tests Wireless ‘Pods’ for Relaying Data from Planes

To fight the air battles of the future, the Air Force has decided that pilots need more modern technology, and it’s starting to test out some tools to make that a reality.

Last month, the Air Force said that it would deploy new communications “pods” on a select number of KC-46 Pegasus tanker planes. The pods, which will essentially act as Wi-Fi hotspots on the aircraft, will enable the pilots of F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II planes to “log on” and instantly receive and transmit “a wealth of data and information that previously was not available or, at best, hard to receive,” according to an Air Force statement.

The pods are part of a larger effort the Air Force is undertaking, known as Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the service branch’s contribution to the Pentagon-wide Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiative. That program is designed to “connect sensors from all of the military services — Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force — into a single network,” as the Congressional Research Service notes.

The AMBS initiative is designed to collect and disseminate vast troves of data to Air Force personnel to enable them to make faster and better decisions. Technology is needed to underpin the program, and AMBS is moving “from a largely theoretical and development status to one involving the acquisition of specialized equipment and more real-world testing,” the Air Force said in a statement.

The Air Force said the transition shows the “benefits of pairing operators and engineers in the development of cutting-edge warfighting technologies under an agile acquisition process.”