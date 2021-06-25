Teleconferencing Tools Require Tough Security Measures to Maintain Privacy

Jill Biden made history when she decided to keep her paid job while serving as first lady, but she barely had time to mark the milestone. The day before her husband was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Dr. Biden was on Zoom, teaching her English composition class at Northern Virginia Community College.

“In this pandemic, educators have shown heroic commitment to their students,” she said the day after the inauguration on another Zoom call she hosted with the presidents of the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. “I know how hard it is. I am teaching hybrid this semester myself.”

She was speaking to the 11,000 teachers on the call who, like her, adapted their classes to accommodate remote students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike them, however, she was connecting from one of the world’s most high-profile cybertargets — the White House.

As organizations around the world closed all or part of their physical locations during the pandemic, teleconferencing tools enabled them to continue operations remotely. Government agencies were no exception.

Federal employees have spent much of the past year working from home, and agencies have offered a growing number of virtual services. But the teleconferencing tools that enabled these changes also posed unprecedented security challenges.

“COVID-19 drove a rapid transition to telework for government and industry alike, expanding the attack surface for foreign adversaries and malicious cyber actors,” says Neal Ziring, technical director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency.