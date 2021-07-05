Jul 20 2021

Data Center

5 Things to Ask About Disaster Recovery as a Service

DRaaS is a simple way to ensure operations can continue during unexpected events. Here’s what to ask potential partners.
by

Joel Snyder, Ph.D., is a senior IT consultant with 30 years of practice. An internationally recognized expert in the areas of security, messaging and networks, Dr. Snyder is a popular speaker and author and is known for his unbiased and comprehensive tests of security and networking products. His clients include major organizations on six continents.

Disaster Recovery as a Service is a simple way to ensure operations can continue during unexpected events. Here’s what to ask potential providers.

1. Is the Service a Good match for My IT Portfolio?

DRaaS providers vary considerably in their capabilities when it comes to virtualization, hardware and even OS selection. A starting point for any discussion is an inventory of the agency’s applications plus hardware and software platforms to see if there are potential problem spots. 

2. Does the Provider Match My Security Requirements?

The federal government works to properly secure sensitive and classified data, and that security also has to be maintained end to end with DRaaS. Request a System and Organization Controls (SOC)2 compliance report to be sure that any DRaaS provider being considered can align with your own requirements for security and risk mitigation.

FedTech Insider FedTech Insider

3. How Will Users Get to Their Applications?

Federal workers adjusted to a sudden pivot to remote work last year, but the most likely disaster is a partial outage while users are in the office. Go through every failure scenario and consider whether you need additional bandwidth, a faster VPN or even a backup LAN within your building to connect you to your DRaaS provider. 

4. Can the Service Meet My RPO/RTO Targets?

Recovery point objectives (how much data am I willing to lose?) and recovery time objectives (how quickly can I be up and running?) are critical information. Providers may price services based on these numbers, so decide what your agency requires and get that on the table early. 

5. How Is the Service Tested, and How Often?

Good DRaaS providers will test frequently. While testing is expensive and resource-intensive, a solid test plan from the DRaaS provider is the best assurance that it knows what it’s doing and will be a calm voice of reason when an actual disaster strikes.

RELATED: What are some of the key benefits of DRaaS for agencies? 

Selim Bekil/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles