5 Things to Ask About Disaster Recovery as a Service

3. How Will Users Get to Their Applications?
Federal workers adjusted to a sudden pivot to remote work last year, but the most likely disaster is a partial outage while users are in the office. Go through every failure scenario and consider whether you need additional bandwidth, a faster VPN or even a backup LAN within your building to connect you to your DRaaS provider.
4. Can the Service Meet My RPO/RTO Targets?
Recovery point objectives (how much data am I willing to lose?) and recovery time objectives (how quickly can I be up and running?) are critical information. Providers may price services based on these numbers, so decide what your agency requires and get that on the table early.
5. How Is the Service Tested, and How Often?
Good DRaaS providers will test frequently. While testing is expensive and resource-intensive, a solid test plan from the DRaaS provider is the best assurance that it knows what it’s doing and will be a calm voice of reason when an actual disaster strikes.
RELATED: What are some of the key benefits of DRaaS for agencies?