5 Things to Ask About Disaster Recovery as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service is a simple way to ensure operations can continue during unexpected events. Here’s what to ask potential providers.

1. Is the Service a Good match for My IT Portfolio?

DRaaS providers vary considerably in their capabilities when it comes to virtualization, hardware and even OS selection. A starting point for any discussion is an inventory of the agency’s applications plus hardware and software platforms to see if there are potential problem spots.

2. Does the Provider Match My Security Requirements?

The federal government works to properly secure sensitive and classified data, and that security also has to be maintained end to end with DRaaS. Request a System and Organization Controls (SOC)2 compliance report to be sure that any DRaaS provider being considered can align with your own requirements for security and risk mitigation.