Review: McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Provides the Basis for Zero Trust

Federal agencies are modernizing their infrastructure, which often means moving as many applications and services to the cloud as possible. This is not just for employees’ benefit, but also to help optimize many of the citizen services that they provide.

While this is a good situation, it does potentially open up security vulnerabilities, as data from multiple new cloud providers, applications and users may now access the network.

Agencies need a consistent way to secure their data as it moves between multiple devices and the cloud, and from cloud to cloud.

That is where the MVISION Unified Cloud Edge platform comes into play.

The platform brings several cybersecurity technologies together under one umbrella, allowing administrators to fully configure permissible interactions and monitor their complete infrastructure from one location.