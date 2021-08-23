DOD May Be Required to Audit Legacy IT as Pentagon Pushes for Modernization

The Defense Department may be required by law to audit its legacy IT systems to better determine which ones could be shut down, according to draft legislation governing the Pentagon’s operations.

The push from lawmakers comes as the DOD is working to modernize its technology capabilities via the cloud and the adoption of leasing edge tools such as artificial intelligence.

In late July, the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technology and Information Systems performed a markup of the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. As part of that, the committee’s draft of the annual legislation would require “each military service initiate an effort to account for the legacy information technology (IT) systems, applications, and software,” as FCW reports.

As FedScoop notes, each of the military services would be required to conduct the audit within 270 days of the NDAA’s enactment, which is typically Jan. 1.

The secretaries of the service branches would need to report to Congress on legacy IT systems and apps, how they are funded and who is accountable for their operations, according to FedScoop. The legislation includes a plan to sunset those programs and their funding to “ensure that redundant and unnecessary investments can be better aligned to departmental priorities.”