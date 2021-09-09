NOAA Data Storage Needs May Grow as Drones Become Smarter

Small drones expand research horizons for scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, gathering massive amounts of data that, so far, is easily captured and stored.

However, as the drones get smarter and more sophisticated, employing artificial intelligence to direct data collection and advanced imaging to get clearer pictures, the storage and security picture will change for scientists out in the field.

“The amount of data and data services is just the absolute key to all these uncrewed systems, whether they are marine systems or aviation systems,” says Capt. Phil Hall, director of the NOAA Uncrewed Systems Program in the Office of Marine and Aviation Operations.

“Data archiving, data analysis, cloud storage networking — all those areas are priorities for NOAA,” he adds.