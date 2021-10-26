How Should Federal IT Leaders Approach Cybersecurity Incident Response?

The federal government is evolving its approach to cybersecurity by shifting to a zero-trust model, but in the meantime, agency IT leaders still need to ensure that their defenses are robust and that they can respond to incidents effectively.

Doing so requires a mix of cybersecurity tools and approaches. FedTech recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking government IT professionals about the elements of cybersecurity incident response that are most important for their agencies.

The most popular response was disaster recovery tools (36.2 percent), followed by security information and event management (SIEM) tools (23.4 percent), purple teaming (21.3 percent), and network segmentation (19.1 percent).

FedTech asked several members of its 30 Federal IT Influencers Worth a Follow list to weigh in with their thoughts on the poll responses. Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat says it was “interesting” that disaster recovery polled so highly, since agencies are required to have DR plans in place per the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014.

As a #GovIT professional, which element of #cybersecurity incident response is most important for your agency? — FedTech Magazine (@FedTechMagazine) August 30, 2021

Roat notes that there are many different areas where the federal government is pushing ahead on cybersecurity, especially in response to President Joe Biden’s May executive order on the topic, including the governmentwide adoption of...