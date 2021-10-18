Purple Teams Add Power to Network Penetration Testing for Federal Agencies

Pitting an offensive team that tries to find security weaknesses against a defensive team tasked with ensuring a federal agency’s cybersecurity has its benefits. Still, the concept of red and blue teaming has limitations. Blending them into a purple team can close communication gaps and enhance overall security.

Red teams are ethical hackers tasked with using adversarial techniques to attempt to breach an agency. Their actions can help the agency identify and address vulnerabilities across infrastructure, systems and applications, as well as in processes and human behavior. Unlike a real-life adversary, a red team typically only needs to find one way to achieve its objective.

Blue teams are the defenders. While the red team only needs to find one vulnerability and exploit it, the blue team needs to defend against every single attack launched by the red team — as well as by real attackers. Typically composed of analysts and incident responders, a blue team investigates security events using a variety of tools such as security information and event management, threat intelligence, and related security probes.

However, there are issues. Red teams often use a one-off, point-in-time approach. They come in to run tests, and once weaknesses are identified, leave until the next testing cycle. With this approach, a red team may not fully understand the high-value assets and security needs of the organization.

Meanwhile, blue teams are often motivated to pass red team tests to demonstrate their own effectiveness, leading to a “pass-fail” mentality. Frequently under-resourced, they may struggle to fully understand just how devious an attacker can be. When techniques such as spear-phishing are used, a blue team may not even be aware that an organization has been compromised.

In addition, the two teams sometimes get out of sync. They rarely interact on a continual basis and often don’t share information, so lessons learned may be lost.

