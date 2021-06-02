What Is DevSecOps, and How Can It Benefit Federal Agencies?

Cybersecurity is as vital an issue as ever for federal agencies, especially following President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order on the topic, which pushes agencies to bolster IT security defenses on several fronts.

One way that agencies can enhance the security of their applications and systems is through the adoption of a methodology called DevSecOps, a cousin to a similar approach, DevOps. With DevSecOps, security is baked into the software and service development of an agency from the start, and security teams work hand in glove with software developers and operations teams.

DevSecOps as a practice has taken off in the private sector, but it’s just starting to be deployed in the federal government, with the Defense Department and military service branches taking the lead.

Kyle Jepson, a senior field solution architect for DevOps with CDW, notes in a recent podcast that high-performing organizations have a core tenet of bringing security earlier into the planning process of software and services. “We definitely know from research that high-performing organizations have to consider security earlier on in the software development lifecycle,” he said.

What Is DevSecOps?

DevSecOps integrates security into DevOps, an operational model in which operations and development engineers partner throughout the entire software or service lifecycle, from design to development to production support. DevSecOps layers in security experts to work with operations and development teams to ensure that security is considered from the start.

The General Services Administration defines DevSecOps as a “cultural and engineering practice that breaks down barriers and opens collaboration between development, security, and operations organizations using automation to focus on rapid, frequent delivery of secure infrastructure and software to production.”

DevSecOps, according to the GSA, “encompasses intake to release of software and manages those flows predictably, transparently, and with minimal human intervention/effort.”

As the National Institute of Standards and Technology notes, the goal of DevOps is to bring together software development and operations to “shorten development cycles, allow organizations to be agile, and maintain the pace of innovation while taking advantage of cloud-native technology and practices.”

DevSecOps ensures that security is addressed in all aspects of DevOps, NIST states, “by integrating security practices and automatically generating security and compliance artifacts throughout the process.”