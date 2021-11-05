5 Questions to Ask About Deploying a Microservices Architecture

Microservices are hailed as the leading solution for application management today. If you’re considering microservices technology, start planning ahead by asking these five questions.

1. What Is A Microservices Architecture?

It’s a means of deploying applications via containers, which are small, scalable packages of software images, components and dependencies that help cloud applications run.

2. How Do Microservices Integrate with Existing Architectures?

That depends. Think about how loosely coupled services might mesh with their interdependent counterparts. Your answers will determine the effort behind a cloud transition. They might even reveal compatible Software, Platform or Anything as a Service solutions.

3. What Advantages Are There to Using Microservices?

This question has two components: What are the technical advantages, and what are the business advantages? In each case, the transition must make logical sense and offer long-term value. Additionally, consider how performance, observability and management may work best with your current setup.

