Overcoming the Limitations of Video Transport Methods for the Defense Department

For the Defense Department and intelligence agencies, video-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) is central to ongoing military operations. The information derived from video sensors has played an increasingly critical role in the defense world over the past 15 years, providing early warning of enemy threats and enabling military forces to increase their operational effectiveness.

This important and potentially lifesaving work has been enabled and empowered by the rapid evolution of video technology. From the superior clarity provided by HD resolution and the increased efficiency of video codecs and compression, to the improvements in geospatial metadata accuracies and the universal interoperability of full-motion video (FMV) through the DOD and NATO efforts, multiple factors have combined to enhance ISR activities.

Even with these advancements, current video transport methods are negatively impacting video quality. These methods are deeply rooted in ISR video workflows, highlighting the need for a fundamental change that will let military stakeholders derive greater strategic value from critical ISR data.

Compromised Video Quality Can Harm Military Operations

Since 2006, Transport Stream over User Datagram Protocol has remained the standard transport protocol for FMV. This is despite the inherent limitations of raw UDP that produce “bad video,” which is typically characterized by pixelation or choppiness due to jitter and packet loss.

While raw UDP is fast, it lacks resilience and will quickly break down in suboptimal conditions, which is a common challenge in ISR operations over datalinks that are commonly affected by terrain, atmospheric or distance related issues. These negative characteristics have nothing to do with the compression algorithm, hardware or sensors, but rather the way the video is transported across the network. Although the video at the source may be pristine, operators end up receiving “bad video” downstream.

This compromised video quality during ISR activities has a direct impact on military operations, specifically the processing and exploitation segments of the intelligence cycle. Analysts must be able to garner actionable intelligence from live video streams to inform real-time decision-making, but their work is being hindered by the deficiencies of FMV over UDP workflows.

