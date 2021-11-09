Q&A: Air Force CIO Lauren Knausenberger Moves the Service in an Agile Direction

As CIO of the Department of the Air Force, which includes the Air Force and Space Force, Lauren Knausenberger leads a team of 20,000 IT experts working to deploy technology as recent as a Baby Yoda meme and upgrade gear as old as the eldest ­millennials. An entrepreneur and venture capitalist before coming to the Air Force in 2017, Knausenberger became CIO in February. From a Zoom call featuring a Millennium Falcon ­background, she talked to FedTech about the Air Force’s ­evolution into a forward-thinking tech environment.

FEDTECH: What are the Air Force’s top IT priorities?

Knausenberger: I’ll walk you quickly through what we call the four pillars. One is to develop the rock-solid digital ­foundation for the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for a future competitive advantage writ large. That’s things like driving a 21st century network, doubling down on our cloud strategy, pushing the bounds of zero trust, ­continuing to push DevSecOps and really getting our data fabric and our cybersecurity sewn throughout the entire tech stack.

The second is user experience for warfighter effect. We’re doing more measurements of what impacts war-fighters, and in a ­budget-confined environment, saying, “If we invest our next ­dollar here, we’re going to enable the warfighter in the best way.”

The third one is enabling digital ­talent. Digital University is our capstone effort to level the playing field and give people access to best-in-class digital ­education, whether they’re cooks or cyberwarriors. And the fourth one we call the tradespace pillar; that’s a ruthless attack on manual ­process, outdated policy and redundant IT.

The biggest game changer that I hope to see us do over the next year is to get to one secret network. Being able to collapse into one operational environment and take advantage of modern technology in a faster way across our enterprise — that’s huge. I am faster with my VPN at home than I am on your average Air Force base.

Click the banner below to get access to a customized content experience and exclusive articles.