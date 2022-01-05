5 Questions to Ask Before Your Agency Adopts Windows 11

2. Is Windows 11 Compatible with My Peripherals and Apps?

Yes. Windows 11 offers enhanced integration across the Microsoft ecosystem. The OS supports laptops, desktops, tablets and 2-in-1 devices with the following minimum configurations:

1 gigahertz or faster 64-bit processor or system-on-a-chip (SoC) with two or more cores

4GHz of RAM

64 gigabytes or more of storage space

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) v2.0

Secure Boot and Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) capability

Windows 11 is gradually rolling out to more machines, hitting newer PCs first, followed by other compatible devices. It will be free for most Windows 10 machines.

3. What New Windows 11 Features Appeal to Federal Users?

Security and modernization will be among the largest draws for federal teams. Windows 11 builds on the security features offered in Windows 10 while bolstering National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance. A chip-to-cloud security philosophy has governed Windows 11’s development from both a hardware and software standpoint. Important system and user data is kept isolated from hackers, who can only penetrate so far into compromised hardware before being stonewalled.

There’s some discussion about whether Windows 11’s hardware requirements can help stave off cyberattacks like the recent Colonial Pipeline and Hafnium attacks. Thankfully, Windows 11 is certified by the National Information Assurance Partnership, which evaluates IT products with a national security lens.

Federal agencies will find incentives to upgrade as they modernize. Moving to Windows 10 from Windows 7 was necessary, as many popular apps and Software as a Service products weren’t compatible with older versions. This may force an upgrade as developers abandon legacy support. Extended support is a final reason to upgrade. Microsoft will support updates for 18 to 36 months depending on the software version.

4. How Does Windows 11 Improve Security for My Network?

Windows 11 bundles anti-virus, anti-phishing and anti-malware protections together across all supported devices, and can secure users and identities on lost or stolen devices. Microsoft’s chip-to-cloud security approach works at all levels to isolate private data.

Device encryption, virtualization-based security and hypervisor-protected code integrity ensure that systems are hard to crack. Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory helps control data and application access in the cloud. Windows 11 also adheres to many NIST security guidelines.

5. How Soon Should I Upgrade to Windows 11?

You should vet Windows 11 to ensure it meets your access management demands, especially if your agency has implemented mobile device management. Configurations may have changed, and new security vulnerabilities — plus bugs — may have been introduced. Ensure that Windows 11 works with your existing apps and that users are trained to use it effectively.

Upgrading to Windows 11 can take anywhere from several minutes to hours, depending on your machine. Organizations with configuration management systems can apply this update in batches across all eligible devices.