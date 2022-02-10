Q&A: DIA CIO Doug Cossa Outlines Planned Upgrades for Feds’ Top-Secret Network

Our thinking about our use of cloud services has evolved. We were really vendor-centric before, but now within DIA we’re supporting multicloud. Our view has always been that we use the right cloud and the right service for the right function that we’re trying to perform. As part of that, though, there is a new role that DIA needs to take on for our customers for more governance in the sense of audit compliance, resource management, and cybersecurity and data standards. We want one shared, unified effort to leverage multicloud operations. What that requires is complete visibility over our use of cloud services and to meet those obligations of standards and policies across the audits, security and data management domains.

One of my priorities as CIO is to have a common DevSecOps platform where we create one pathway to getting to the cloud and hosting applications and data, and where we have complete oversight of our cloud usage and making sure we’re using the right capabilities for the right purpose.

EXPLORE: How is the intelligence community revamping its common IT platform?

FEDTECH: As hybrid and remote work take hold in the federal environment, what are DIA’s thoughts on the practices today?

Cossa: If there is a silver lining to COVID-19, it was that we realized that some functions within the agency can be done remotely, and it provides an opportunity for flexibility for our workforce. When COVID-19 started, we had a couple hundred users on our unclassified system. When everyone went on telework, we then had several thousand concurrently using our unclassified network, so we had to quickly spin up an updated infrastructure that could handle the new influx of traffic. My intent is to continue that infrastructure to provide flexibility to our workforce so people can perform unclassified functions from home in a secure way. That’s important to attracting and retaining a workforce; that’s one of my top priorities as CIO.

Now, the majority of those functions are going to be on the business end of DIA functions — things like human resources, financial management, those types of business functions that are truly unclassified. We have moved a number of those management systems to the low side to be able to support a teleworking environment.

In our application development, not only do we run networks but we also build applications for the customers that we serve. We have moved a lot of that software development and software engineering to the low side. As we move into a multicloud environment and we have new cloud services that we want to take advantage of, our goal in the near term is to replicate that on the low side, be able to build and deploy from the unclassified network to JWICS, and to continue that going forward. We’re looking to expand to up to five cloud service providers.