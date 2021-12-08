DoDIIS 2021: Intelligence Agency CIOs Chart Path Ahead on Zero Trust

The U.S. intelligence community’s IT leaders are enthusiastic about the federal government’s shift to zero-trust architectures for cybersecurity, according to IT leaders from key intelligence agencies.

During a pane on Tuesday of intelligence agency IT leaders at the 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Phoenix, several said they are looking forward to the shift and how it will enhance their IT security posture. In particular, they discussed how the move to zero trust will bring a more data-centric focus to security and how it will spur automaton.

Officials said at the conference that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence will likely release guidance on zero trust for national security systems before the end of the year.

Sue Dorr, CIO of ODNI, said that “no matter what we do, we cannot human our way out of cyber” concerns, and noted there is a greater need to focus on automation and how artificial intelligence can augment the capabilities of intelligence agencies’ cybersecurity workers.

“We need to make sure humans are working against the hardest problems,” she said.

Christopher Page, CIO of the Navy, said that the service is “very interested in treating information as a strategic asset,” as zero trust pushes agencies to do, with a focus less on perimeter security and more on data security. However, he said, the fundamentals of cybersecurity — confidentiality, integrity and availability — will still apply.

