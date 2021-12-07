DoDIIS 2021: Intelligence Community to Revamp Common Approach to IT

Intelligence Community Takes a New Approach to Interoperability
The ODNI received input from across the intelligence community and Defense Department in crafting the revised strategy, according to Castelli, with feedback coming from CIOs, chief data officers, CIOs and officials who deal with budgets and acquisition.
The overarching goal is still to support an “adaptive, integrated intelligence enterprise,” but one that allows each intelligence agency to implement the strategy to fit its unique mission needs, Castelli said.
The primary goal of the strategy is to enable a mission-driven enterprise. What that means in practice is deploying technology that can scale to agencies’ operational demands, finding efficiencies in business and acquisition practices across the intelligence community and adopting more shared services.
The strategy recognizes the need to shift away from agency-centric IT solutions and promote ICITE services as the service of choice across the community. “People need to accept that they can use tools they didn’t build,” Castelli said.
Overall, the strategy aims to ensure that people, processes and technology are positioned to respond to the speed of mission.
The second goal of the revised strategy is security, without which intelligence agencies would fail at their missions, Castelli noted. The strategy envisions more information and threat intelligence sharing among intelligence agencies so that all can achieve a baseline risk posture. Another element related to security is the ability to “rapidly identify and coordinate responses to nefarious activities across organizations and network boundaries,” Castelli said.