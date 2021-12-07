DoDIIS 2021: Intelligence Community to Revamp Common Approach to IT

The U.S. intelligence community is close to releasing a revised strategy for its Intelligence Community Information Technology Enterprise initiative. The program, known as ICITE, will focus on four key goals: a mission-driven enterprise, security, interoperability and supporting the deployment of emerging technology.

ICITE has evolved over the past decade from a platform of shared services among intelligence agencies (a model of “do in common what is commonly done”) to a reference architecture that provides an interoperable approach to IT while giving agencies flexibility to deploy unique tools and technologies suitable to their mission needs.

Speaking during the 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Phoenix, Michael Castelli, director of mission and resources in the office of the CIO of the intelligence community at ODNI, said that the revised strategy provides essential guidance to intelligence agencies and their partners to “continue to develop and implement an IT enterprise” that agencies can use to complete their missions.

While not a radical reimaging of ICITE, it does reflect the desire of Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines for the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies to “work together and really lay out a common picture” for decision-makers, as she said in March.

The new strategy, Castelli said, encourages large and small intelligence agencies to work together and with industry, academia and allies to use technology so that they can be as effective as possible.

Click the banner below to get access to a customized content experience for emerging tech,