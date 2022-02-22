Review: VMware vSAN Simplifies Data Access and Sharing for Feds

Within the federal government, virtualization software makes up the backbone of data storage initiatives. A solid storage virtualization platform boosts an agency’s ability to deliver vital citizen services without delay.

An effective platform such as VMware vSAN allows agencies to better manage compute and storage capabilities within an aggregated platform instead of taking the traditional approach of point solutions, which are built to handle specific needs or desired capabilities.

A centralized solution like VMware vSAN also provides agencies with an affordable approach that simplifies storage, as well as access to and use of that data.

