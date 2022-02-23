Swarm Intelligence: What Is It and How Are Agencies Using It?

The Defense Department recently stood up its new chief digital and artificial intelligence office and is piloting AI education programs for thousands of Pentagon employees.

While there has been a great deal of attention on how the federal government could use AI to make work more efficient or analyze data from the battlefield more readily, there are a multitude of other uses for AI and machine learning technology for the government. One of them is known as swarm intelligence.

Swarm intelligence is a field of AI that focuses on the use of artificial intelligence software to enable individual units — drones, satellites or spacecraft — to act in a coordinated way using decentralized control, automation and self-organization.

Though it is still relatively nascent, NASA is testing swarm intelligence for satellites, and the Army and Defense Department are interested in the technology to coordinate drones for war zone applications.

What Is Swarm Intelligence?

Swarm intelligence, in the way it is being used by government agencies, involves using AI to enable a constellation of satellites, spacecraft or drones to perform a set of tasks collectively by interacting with each other, instead of being directed by a ground control team, says Sabrina Thompson, an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., who is working on the technology for the space agency.

Thompson says the best way to conceptualize swarm robotics is by thinking about a “hive mind,” with satellites akin to individual bees in a beehive. “They’re doing something collectively in an organized way without too much outside influence,” she says.

In that way, she says, they are learning from one another based on the signals that each unit is sending to other elements in the swarm. “They’re preprogrammed with a mission,” Thompson says, which in NASA’s case includes science goals and collecting information.

