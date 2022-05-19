DARPA Plans to Make Replicators for Real

The federal government has taken 3D printing into new realms, using the technology to create entire barracks, medical face shields, organ and tissue replicas, and even a duplicate of Neil Armstrong’s space suit. Next stop: the kitchen.

Both the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and NASA are looking for ways to create healthy, long-lasting food that could feed astronauts, ­submariners, disaster victims and people who live in “food deserts” with little access to nutritious food.

DARPA already has a Living Foundries program, designed to create special ­molecules that could build military ­applications such as high-energy fuels, decontamination wipes for biological or chemical accidents, and airplane parts.

Its ReSource program looks to do the same with mixed waste, turning that material into necessary items such as lubricants, adhesives and even what DARPA calls “edible macronutrients,” for consumption on the battlefield, where supplies may be limited.

Phase 1 ended last year with ­successful proof-of-concept studies that developed ways to break down and ­convert the waste; phase 2 will look for ways to convert waste that work under less-than-optimal conditions, with less power and with more waste.

