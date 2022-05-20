Review: HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 Node Can Be an Essential Part of Federal Continuity Plans

With software-defined networking, cloud, virtualized workloads and hyperconverged infrastructure, government agencies have more choices when building out networks and data centers. But that freedom can lead to complexity that wasn’t an issue when the computing environment lived on physical servers.

This can affect core government ­principles, such as having solid continuity of operations (COOP) plans in place so that work can continue in an emergency. COOP plans exist for physical infrastructure, but what happens to virtual workloads if the cloud or ­virtual server suddenly becomes unavailable?

Increasingly, agencies are turning back to the physical world to back up the virtual one. The HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 node can play a part.

Designed as a fully modular unit with both swappable and hot-swappable parts, it’s a ­powerful bit of physical infrastructure that can be used as part of a COOP initiative or nearly ­anything else.

When deployed as a backup device, it allows for one-touch ­restoration of most virtual environments. The unit takes up two units of space in a standard server rack and is designed so users can pack it full of wildly different configurations based on their needs. This enables agencies to start small and then expand capabilities.