The Speed of Government Increases as Current Events Force Quicker Evolution

Exploring the Consistent Change Across Agencies
Three of the newest agency CIOs — all with both private- and public-sector experience — discuss the changes they’ve seen since rejoining the government in “Meet the CIOs: New IT Leaders Bring Private- and Public-Sector Experience to the Job.”
The tech leaders of the State, Energy and Homeland Security departments give us a look at how their agencies will upgrade tech to meet future needs such as better collaboration, stronger security and improved customer service.
In “How Agencies Can Best Implement Zero-Trust Architecture,” the evolution is in the area of security. Agencies are responding to increased threats, the expansion of endpoints as workers moved remote and an executive order from the White House by beginning the deployment of zero-trust architecture.
EXPLORE: How agencies can best implement zero-trust architecture.
The days when a solid firewall was good protection are gone; with endpoints and employees scattered over multiple networks, agencies plan now to depend on identity verification instead.
The story told in “Asset Disposition Services Get Rid of Devices So Agencies Don’t Have To” is an environmental one. Technological change means that old equipment is often discarded for new, and many agencies have developed processes by which outdated IT can be recycled or disposed of safely, without harm to the environment. These processes save both money and time, not to mention the Earth.
Given the changes that have been happening in the world, adaptation and evolution are critical. Government agencies are demonstrating their new nimbleness when it comes to developing new ways to work; emergency fixes have turned to permanent modernization.
IT leaders are still amazed that they were able to make those quick pivots, but they’ve also been inspired by it. Watch as the speed of government finally begins to increase.