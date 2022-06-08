The Speed of Government Increases as Current Events Force Quicker Evolution

Federal workers make it a habit to adapt and change with circumstances. For instance, they know that at least every four to eight years, there will be a new person in charge at the White House, and that means new agency heads and new policies.

But that’s a predictable, constitutionally mandated change. Lately, the necessary adaptations have come thick and fast. With the pandemic, one day the entire workforce is in the office and the next day, more than 90 percent of them who were able to were working at home.

This change resulting in remote or hybrid workplaces were expected to be temporary at first. Who expected that the federal workforce would only just be returning to the office more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Adaptation is one thing, but the government has now gone far beyond that. It’s been an evolution, as agencies have discovered that the supposed short-term fixes are the only way to survive in the modern world.

Just as the light-colored peppered moth turned black to conceal itself in the polluted environment of the Industrial Revolution, so has the government evolved in terms of technology, systems and processes in a short time in response to its surroundings.

