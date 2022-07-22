Improving Customer Experience Requires Input from Citizens and Federal Agencies

The Biden administration is taking its goal of improving federal customer experience seriously, spending $100 million in Technology Modernization Fund cash across agencies to bolster the digital services most popular with citizens.

In addition, large federal agencies have met the first set of CX-related goals in the President’s Management Agenda, identifying their major priorities with an eye toward fiscal year 2024 budget requests. They are forming teams to improve CX for citizens undergoing major life changes, such as leaving the military for civilian life.

Citizens who have grown used to the modern consumer experience — think one-click buying — now expect it from government as well. Since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government had to supply services remotely, federal agencies have learned what their customers want. The end users are pushing that message hard.

There are challenges to making this experience seamless. For instance, agencies with solid plans for improving dated IT are delayed because of supply chain constraints. This triggers an avalanche of issues as other projects reliant on upgraded technology are also delayed.

