Sep 30 2022

Data Analytics

How Agencies Can Ensure Reliability in Edge Computing

Edge computing helps agencies process data faster, but maintaining reliability is critical in handling the growing volume of data.
Craig Guillot
by

Craig Guillot is a business writer based in New Orleans. He specializes in technology and writes about IoT, cybersecurity and SaaS for trade publications and tech companies.

As federal agencies increasingly rely on cloud services and data analytics, speed and uptime is more important than ever. IT leaders now need systems and solutions that require little hands-on attention and provide low latency with quick response time.

Edge computing enables federal agencies to process data faster and tap advanced capabilities like artificial intelligence to make better decisions. However, the reliance on edge computing and the growing volumes of data make reliability critical.

“Whether it’s helping people in a flood zone, managing the electoral process or a military application, the ability to work independently is critical to the success of the mission,” says Daniel Carroll, field CTO for cybersecurity and senior manager for U.S. federal solutions at Dell Technologies. “Reliability is critical, as these things have to happen where they are occurring, quickly, so people there can take action.”

Click the banner below to receive curated content by becoming an Insider.

Log in or subscribe to keep reading — you'll also gain access to our full premium content library

Unlock My Premium Content
ktsimage/Getty Images

More On

Related Articles

aaa 1

Register