How Agencies Can Ensure Reliability in Edge Computing

As federal agencies increasingly rely on cloud services and data analytics, speed and uptime is more important than ever. IT leaders now need systems and solutions that require little hands-on attention and provide low latency with quick response time.

Edge computing enables federal agencies to process data faster and tap advanced capabilities like artificial intelligence to make better decisions. However, the reliance on edge computing and the growing volumes of data make reliability critical.

“Whether it’s helping people in a flood zone, managing the electoral process or a military application, the ability to work independently is critical to the success of the mission,” says Daniel Carroll, field CTO for cybersecurity and senior manager for U.S. federal solutions at Dell Technologies. “Reliability is critical, as these things have to happen where they are occurring, quickly, so people there can take action.”

Click the banner below to receive curated content by becoming an Insider.