How Agencies Can Adhere to GSA Standards and Protect Email Backups

The U.S. General Services Administration requires government agencies to keep a backup of all emails related to agency business transactions. This applies while employees are working and after they leave, and includes specifications for where agencies must retain and record all of their emails.

The requirement is consistent with other compliance standards, such as the Freedom of Information Act and Department of Defense regulations for contractors, which require agencies to archive emails for three years.

As of December 2022, Microsoft has updated its recommendations for archiving employee mailboxes. Litigation hold — which preserves an employee’s mailbox contents after a user account is deleted — is still supported, but Microsoft 365 retention is recommended.

In-place holds in Microsoft Exchange admin center have been retired and replaced with Microsoft 365 retention policies, along with labels for exceptions. This is now the most up-to-date method for IT admins to archive Microsoft 365 mailboxes in compliance with federal regulations.

Admins can create an inactive mailbox using Microsoft 365 retention policies when employees leave or go on extended absence. Labels prevent employees from permanently deleting message contents.

Click the banner to access customized content when you register as an Insider.