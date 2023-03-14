The Work of Government Calls for Continuous Improvement

One of the defining features of government is that the work is never actually done, a reality that brings both challenges and opportunities. In practice, that means that much of the work of federal agencies comes down to solving the most pressing problems of today while attempting to head off the problems of tomorrow.

This mission might apply doubly to federal government IT professionals. The ripple effects of technology often mean that even when the latest and greatest solution comes along and neatly solves one problem, it creates other issues. Then, we have to come up with new solutions, and the cycle continues.

