3 Guidelines for Crafting a Strong Federal AI Policy

Most federal workers know innovation is useful, but they don’t innovate with AI because there are few rewards and many barriers. As the Center for Data Innovation explains in its 2021 U.S. AI Policy Report Card, the White House strategy should focus on overcoming structural factors related to culture, financing, procurement, oversight and review as well as metrics and incentives.

To be effective, the Biden administration should concurrently work on reviving the federal data strategy, an effort that has been stalled for several years. Without an effective strategy to harness data — a fundamental enabler of AI innovation — the administration will struggle to implement a successful federal strategy for AI.

2. Pass Unobtrusive, Innovative AI Regulations

There are two emerging policy approaches to regulating AI. One approach, championed by the European Parliament, proposes a precautionary principles-based regulatory framework that would limit AI innovation. In the other camp, nations such as India, Japan, Singapore and the U.K. are taking a more careful and strategic approach.

While the U.S. has historically embraced innovation-friendly, light-touch regulation, a growing chorus of U.S. policymakers are calling for America to follow the European Union. If the Biden administration wants the U.S. to continue to lead on AI, it should embrace the more innovation-friendly approach to AI.

To be clear, the latter approach does not stem from an overly optimistic view of AI. The U.K.’s white paper describes concerns that AI will “damage our physical and mental health, infringe on the privacy of individuals and undermine human rights.”

And India’s Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology recently issued a statement highlighting worries such as “bias and discrimination in decision-making, privacy violations, lack of transparency in AI systems and questions about responsibility for harm.”

These countries recognize that AI technology writ large does not necessarily need broad regulations, but particular AI applications — such as autonomous vehicles in the transportation sector or AI-enabled medical devices in healthcare — might require more highly targeted rules.

The Biden administration should resist following those nations adopting heavy-handed digital regulations and instead work to build a coalition of allies who are willing to take, at least for the foreseeable future, a light-touch approach to regulating AI.