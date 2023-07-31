Why Agencies Need Backup as a Service for Data Protection

Agencies that choose BaaS over do-it-yourself alternatives expect to:
- gain access to experts by offloading the setup, maintenance, monitoring and updating of the storage and software
- get started quickly and avoid capital expenditure (CAPEX) purchasing and complex setup processes by using the as-a-service model
- accelerate cloud adoption by taking a cloud-first approach to storage decisions
- establish a secondary location for backups to ensure that data is recoverable and archived for compliance
- keep data secure from ransomware and insider attacks by keeping an air-gapped copy away from primary storage
Here’s a closer look at how BaaS can benefit agencies.
BaaS Saves Time and Money en Route to the Cloud
Hand off the heavy lifting: Like any other outsourced offering, BaaS removes a set of tasks that IT leaders may not want to perform. They’d prefer not to have to manage all the daily backups and restoration — they just want the backups to work.
Engaging with a third party eliminates the need to save, label and track resources daily. In addition to providing productivity gains, BaaS initiatives ensure that data is protected and backup copies are secured and available in the cloud.
This lets agencies quickly resume operations following a disruption. BaaS simplifies the data protection process so agencies can focus their talent, budget and resources on objectives that drive business growth.
Avoid CAPEX: Setting up an internal backup capability can be time-consuming and expensive. Rather than making large, upfront purchases, BaaS users can spread their costs over time.
Agencies can take advantage of predictable, pay-as-you-go models and dial up resources as they need them. That frees up budget that would normally have to be committed to on-premises infrastructure and frequent hardware upgrades.
Automated backups also lower the ongoing IT costs associated with traditional backup-and-restore methods.
Accelerate cloud adoption: The cloud is a significant driver for the federal government, as it helps transform and modernize operations. A BaaS strategy can help agencies move further toward the cloud.
Setting up a cloud-first strategy for storage decisions, BaaS enables agencies to make decisions faster, shed technical debt, deploy quickly and scale operations over time.
