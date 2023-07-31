Why Agencies Need Backup as a Service for Data Protection

In 2023, the admonition to back up your data might seem as obvious as being told to lock your door or fasten your seatbelt. But a recent Veeam study found an astonishing 34 percent of IT leaders felt their cloud-hosted files were “durable” and didn't need to be backed up.

While the cloud is well designed and resilient, it’s a fact that cloud providers usually shift the burden of data backups to customers that use their services. This means your agency might be out of luck if it suffers a cyberattack or accidental data deletion, even if it contracts with Amazon Web Services or Microsoft.

Data backups can be complicated, but they’re essential for agencies as they shift more data and applications to the cloud. IT leaders can either handle the tooling and manage the processes themselves or bring in a third party to relieve the burden.

The latter option is called Backup as a Service. Rather than keeping data and apps on-premises, BaaS providers protect and secure them in encrypted codes in the cloud. While an agency that uses BaaS can still access its backed-up data, it hands over all management and maintenance to the provider.