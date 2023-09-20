Pick Out Threats in Federal Networks With IP Packet Capture

Federal government cybersecurity breaches rose by 453 percent between fiscal years 2016 and 2021, according to the Government Accountability Office. To combat and overcome these threats, federal IT administrators can use IP packet capture to examine network traffic for security threats using Microsoft Network Monitor (Netmon). In network monitoring, IP packet capture enables real-time or retrospective packet analysis to establish a baseline. Deviation from the baseline enables the identification of anomalous or suspicious behavior. Here’s how to use Netmon:

Sort Out Information That’s Relevant to Behavior

Microsoft Network Monitor includes associated drivers and hooks for network interface cards. The “Run as Administrator” command gives you the most control when capturing traffic. Choose the network adapters where you’d like to capture traffic, then click “New Capture” followed by “Start.” Next, perform an action to reproduce an issue or incident. Netmon will capture packets in real time. You will see a list of frames and statistics. To save a .cap file for future reference, click “Save As” and choose a destination. You can choose all, displayed, selected or a range for frame selection.

Click the banner to learn more about zero-trust and IT modernization within the government.