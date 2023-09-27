Preparing for Power Outages in the Face of Solar Storms

Imagine what would happen today, in a world reliant on the internet. The planet got a small taste in early August, when a large, disruptive solar flare interrupted high-frequency radio communication on the sunlit side of Earth.

While upcoming solar weather events are not likely to lead to an “internet apocalypse” (as one University of California professor suggested), it is good to be prepared for probable interruptions and ensure processes will continue to run, even with less power or a lack of connectivity.

Federal agencies should look to uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices to defend their systems from disruptions due to solar weather events or other potential disasters.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies Provide Energy During Outages

A UPS is a backup system that can protect workloads and hardware. When power is lost, the UPS kicks in and supplies adequate power until longer-term emergency power backup systems are available.

During an outage, the UPS detects that power is no longer coming from the grid and switches to battery power. Online double-conversion UPSs (such as the Schneider Electric Galaxy and Eaton Powerware devices) do this immediately.

Other types, such as line-interactive and offline/standby UPSs, may experience a slight delay. These convert energy stored in the battery into AC power and deliver it to the connected load unaffected by the outage. Once power is restored, the UPS transitions back to using utility power as its primary source.

DEEP DIVE: Read about the options for as-a-service solutions in data storage.

Make sure to test the devices on a quarterly or semi-annual basis to address issues before they become critical. Test the UPS’s functions, including its ability to switch to battery power seamlessly. Test batteries more frequently, about every three to six months. It’s also wise to conduct unannounced tests to simulate a real outage.