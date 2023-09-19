Q&A: DISA's Director Shares What's New with Thunderdome

FEDTECH: Defense and intelligence agencies must protect classified and top-secret information that most civilian agencies don’t have. How does that affect the development of a zero-trust environment?

SKINNER: I don't look at it like that. If you're a company, a Fortune 500 company or a financial company, if you don't protect your data, then your livelihood's gone. You could lose market share or you could lose intellectual property. Now, from a DOD standpoint, we do have the loss of life that we have to be cognizant of, which is more important than money. We have to be just as protected as businesses are in relation to their intellectual property — we just add cryptographic and other protections to make it that much more secure. But I think the basic principles are the same.

FEDTECH: Why does DOD get until 2027 to meet the required zero-trust standards while the civilian agencies only have until 2024?

SKINNER: I would say that we're more complex and our scale is much larger. DOD networks are the third-largest in the world after the U.S. and China. We have zero trust within the department already in certain areas. It's not proliferated throughout, but we’re well on our way down that path. I’d say we have our plan.

FEDTECH: What lessons can nondefense agencies take from DOD’s zero-trust efforts?

SKINNER: I think the biggest thing is that zero trust is a journey. If you're looking for the Big Bang theory or a silver bullet, it's not there. There's no end date; it’s a continuous journey.

The other thing with zero trust is don't try to eat the whole elephant. Focus on one of the seven pillars, get to a good state, work on the others as you go, and then have a plan. Have senior leader buy-in and support, have the resources necessary, have a plan and then methodically track and manage it — which a lot of people don't do, a lot of organizations don’t do, and that's when you start getting sideways.

The bigger thing is, while we talk a lot about technology, it's the people that make it work. You can have the best technology, but if you don't have a workforce that understands how to employ it and how to optimize it, then you’re suboptimizing. Our strategy is to help ensure that our workforce has the necessary skills to think critically and drive the organization forward. The exciting piece is the people.