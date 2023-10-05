Fleet Management Technology Keeps Federal Vehicles Running

The General Services Administration leases about 200,000 vehicles in domestic and overseas locations — nearly one-third of the entire federal nontactical fleet. Tracking the costs and maintenance needs for these cars and trucks is a critical task.

Real-time data derived from modernized fleet management tools “enables GSA Fleet to save money by tackling maintenance issues early, before they can become the cause of a major repair,” says Crystal Philcox, assistant commissioner of GSA’s Office of Travel, Transportation and Logistics.

GSA is not alone in using technology in support of improved fleet management.

In fiscal year 2022, the government spent about $5 billion to operate a federal fleet of more than 656,000 passenger vehicles, trucks, ambulances and buses. That includes more than 241,000 in civilian agencies, about 175,000 military and about 241,000 in the U.S. Postal Service, The vehicles traveled a total of 4.3 billion miles that year.

Under pressure to contain that cost, and to comply with regulations that require them to track data on vehicle use, agencies increasingly are turning to technology to help them understand how their cars and trucks are doing.

