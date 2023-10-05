Fleet Management Technology Keeps Federal Vehicles Running

Federal Agencies Monitor Vehicles with Telematics, GPS Tracking
For improved fleet management, agencies are turning to GPS tracking to route vehicles more effectively. And they’re leveraging telematics, a digital blueprint of vehicle operations that empowers capabilities such as real-time tracking and fuel management.
These technologies also support preventive maintenance, which helps ensure vehicles are operating without problems.
“There are a lot of vendors in this space bringing the commercial truck fleet mentality to the federal government,” says John Polowczyk, an executive director in Ernst & Young’s government practice and a retired Navy admiral.
“There are ready-made vehicle telematics platforms being used across the commercial sector that are ready-fit for federal use cases,” he says. “Commercial vendors have all built the proverbial dashboards and control towers to allow you to make management decisions about the fleet and the mission that you are attempting to accomplish.”
But what does all this look like in action? A number of federal use cases show how government is applying these technologies.