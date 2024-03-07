Early Bird Agencies Have Begun Deploying Windows 11

Better to be an early adopter than one scrambling to do everything at the last minute. That’s how Joe Powers sees it.

As associate CIO for enterprise infrastructure solutions at the Office of Personnel Management, Powers is leading the agency’s rollout of Microsoft Windows 11.

The new operating system replaces Windows 10, which will reach end of life in October 2025. OPM started the upgrade process in summer 2022, three full years ahead of the deadline.

“We wanted to get the deployment going early to minimize the potential challenges,” Powers says. They hope to have Windows 11 on OPM’s entire computer inventory by the end of 2024.

Toward that end, the agency is now focused on everything from educating employees who are scheduled to upgrade about the value of managing their work in the cloud to replacing older laptops that don’t meet the system requirements of the new OS.

“There’s a lot of work — prep work, especially — that goes into doing a migration like this,” Powers notes.

