ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: How the Government Plans to Get Money to Citizens Faster

In 2008, at the height of the Great Recession, the Treasury Department mailed out 800,000 stimulus payments to Americans over 11 weeks. This year, it was one of the agencies that sent out a total of 160 million stimulus payments over just eight weeks.

“We processed the largest automated clearing house (ACH) payment in history. These were urgently needed payments,” said Ronda Kent, chief disbursing officer for the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, at the virtual ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 Monday.

The Fiscal Service, part of the Treasury Department, worked with the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Reserve and banks to deliver the $270 billion in economic impact payments available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

While that money arrived relatively quickly, citizens are becoming used to rapid payment systems such as Venmo and PayPal that allow immediate access to money. Recognizing the demand, the federal government is looking for ways to make that possible on a national level.

“It’s largely a private sector service now,” said Kirstin Wells, a principle economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. “We expect that many more payments may be made this way, and Treasury may want to make payments this way as well.”