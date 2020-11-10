Air Force, DISA Invest in Refreshes of Data Center Technology

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa recently underwent a major upgrade — not to its fighters and bombers, but to something equally critical: its data centers.

The main operating bases’ hardware and software for the command, also known as USAFE-AFAFRICA, “were at end of life and end of support,” says Scott Watson, European Deterrence Initiative technical solutions planner for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

“New equipment and storage was needed to ensure USAFE-AFAFRICA would be capable of meeting current and future hardware and software requirements.”

The Air Force is not alone. Across the federal government, in defense and civilian agencies, aging data centers are coming due for a refresh.

The Department of Justice, for example, reports in its fiscal year 2020 budget justification that as part of its overall data center optimization effort, it is “committed to achieving ‘smaller and smarter’ data center infrastructure with improved operational efficiency and overall cost savings.”