Ramstein Air Base in Germany recently upgraded its data center so missions would go more smoothly.

Nov 10 2020

Air Force, DISA Invest in Refreshes of Data Center Technology

Total data center refreshes, done all at once or over time, help agencies keep up with modern capabilities.
Adam Stone
Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa recently underwent a major upgrade — not to its fighters and bombers, but to something equally critical: its data centers.

The main operating bases’ hardware and software for the command, also known as USAFE-AFAFRICA, “were at end of life and end of support,” says Scott Watson, European Deterrence Initiative technical solutions planner for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe.

“New equipment and storage was needed to ensure USAFE-AFAFRICA would be capable of meeting current and future hardware and software requirements.” 

The Air Force is not alone. Across the federal government, in defense and civilian agencies, aging data centers are coming due for a refresh.

The Department of Justice, for example, reports in its fiscal year 2020 budget justification that as part of its overall data center optimization effort, it is “committed to achieving ‘smaller and smarter’ data center infrastructure with improved operational efficiency and overall cost savings.”

