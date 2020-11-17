Amid Pandemic Chaos, Agencies Work to Secure Networks

We’ve seen a dramatic shift in the way we live our lives since March. Routine actions once done in person — from quick catchups on work projects to shopping or visits with family — have all gone online as we protect ourselves from COVID-19.

The federal government has been no exception, sending employees home to work when their jobs permitted it. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees teleworked in 2020, and many offices remain sparsely populated.

It’s expected that many of these practices — especially the work-from-home aspects — may remain integral to the 21st century workplace. The flexibility provided by telework has proved to be attractive to many workers, who are happy to be rid of long commutes and noisy offices.

But with that flexibility come additional security issues. Employees are no longer working on their hardened office networks, may be using personal devices and are often sharing home bandwidth with people who may be too young to understand multifactor authentication.