Amid Pandemic Chaos, Agencies Work to Secure Networks

Cybersecurity Comes First for Agencies
Agencies turned to virtual private networks almost immediately as the pandemic began, but with telework looking to become a permanent part of the work experience, many are considering tougher security practices.
Zero trust, a concept already on the table, is gaining traction in civilian agencies. Our roundtable features security experts and federal IT officials who talk about the benefits the practice can bring, especially for networks with scattered endpoints.
The military provides another perspective on zero trust, with the Department of Defense components hastening to put the security approach into practice as COVID-19 spread.
Some agencies, concerned with safety in the cloud, installed cloud access security brokers to monitor data moving between cloud services. And the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency provided new guidelines for federal agencies that had to protect their displaced networks. Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware outlines the details in a Q&A.
Improvements in cybersecurity are valuable, and many of these might have become standard practices anyway. But as we’ve learned in this most unusual year, when there’s no predicting what will happen — and it’s often wilder than you expect — being prepared never hurts.