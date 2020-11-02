Cybersecurity Needs Increase as Federal Agencies Continue to Telework

LEARN MORE: Seven federal agencies tell their remote work stories.

How to Handle Classified Work in an At-Home Environment

For the Defense Intelligence Agency, cybersecurity was a primary concern; the DIA handles classified information that must remain on a classified network, and remote work was not a part of its regular routine.

“For weather-related emergencies, for example, it’s really not a telework event for us,” says CIO Jack Gumtow. “You’re off for the day, and nobody is really expected to do anything. If you’ve got a sick kid, you take sick leave. That’s how that’s generally accommodated.”

DIA went from no teleworking at all to 45 percent of its workforce at home. The agency kept a small number of people “working inside the wire,” as the DIA refers to its firewall and classified network.

Others went home and did unclassified training online or conducted open-source research using nonclassified materials; the results were handed off to those inside the wire for further, classified analysis.

“We had to do a lot of retooling on the unclassified environment so that we could work from home,” Gumtow says. “We put in a virtual private network that is up and running right now. We’re migrating rapidly to Office 365, their most secure version.”

Team collaboration tools were also an immediate necessity. “One of the primary concerns was, what’s the security inherent within the tool and their back end so that we can have some semblance of privacy?” Gumtow says. “I made the decision for the agency that we were going to use Microsoft Teams, and that if what you were doing was work related, no other tools were authorized.”

DIA also ordered laptops for employees who didn’t have government-issued ones; personal laptops that might be shared with family members weren’t appropriate for DIA work. And the agency also implemented virtual remote desktops, so that laptops at home would have a virtualized version of the official desktop back at the office.

“We’re constantly concerned about the cyber actions that can occur, especially with that amount of people at home. It creates a huge attack surface for someone to try to exploit,” Gumtow says. “And I can’t control somebody’s home network, so we try to limit that footprint.”

