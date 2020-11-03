Infrared Sensors Help the Army Guard Against the Coronavirus

A piece of military warfighting equipment generally used in the field is being put to work in a different context: to keep U.S. Army bases safe from COVID-19.

The Army is adapting its infrared sensor technology, routinely used to locate targets on the battlefield, to help stop the spread of the novel ­coronavirus. Modified Microsoft HoloLens technology is helping detect elevated temperatures at Fort Benning, Ga., which has a population of about 120,000.

The technology, known as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), can detect forehead and inner-eye temperature, according to Bridgett Siter, ­communications ­director for the Army Future Command’s Soldier Lethality ­Cross-Functional Team.

“A week ago, we were talking about the potential impacts of the pandemic on the IVAS program,” said Brig. Gen. David Hodne, director of the Fort Benning-based team. “Today, we’re talking about the potential impacts of IVAS on the pandemic.”