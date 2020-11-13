Review: Improve Efficiency with this Targus Docking Station

Docking stations are the unsung engines of productivity. From optimizing the delivery of data to affording end users the freedom to move between computing environments, they can enhance efficiency without compromising security.

To keep these capabilities as ​­effective as possible, many users rely on versatile docking devices such as the Targus Universal USB 3.0 DV4K Docking Station.

Built for driving workflow efficiency and functionality, this docking station offers powerful dual-video workstation support and can connect up to two high-resolution external monitors.

In testing this dual-connect feature, I performed a series of graphic design and video edits set at various print and online resolutions. At the high end, I configured one monitor to a breathtaking 4096x2160 resolution with video running at 60 frames per second, ­ a setting that would easily tax most ­single-monitor docking stations.

The high-resolution display never wavered in projecting crisp, clear images with little to no decrease in image quality. After connecting a laptop to the docking station, I also connected it to a 4K monitor through the DisplayPort, and the resolution was perfect.

A Docking Station That Can Fit Almost Anywhere

I also played a video in 4K resolution, and the monitor handled it without issue. It’s important to note, however, that the docking station provides 4K resolution to only one monitor at a time, which is understandable given the­ ­bandwidth involved. However, its ­loadout does include integrated Gigabit Ethernet connectivity that supports high-speed internet connections.

Physical desk space is at a premium in the federal government, and as ­agencies adapt their office layouts to accommodate social distancing, ­flexibility will be even more important. At just 8.3 by 4.8 by 2 inches and weighing less than 2 pounds, this little device can fit almost anywhere and be moved easily — perfect for use in shared spaces.

The use cases for the Targus Universal USB 3.0 DV4K Docking Station within federal agencies are seemingly endless. From optimizing the delivery of citizen services to driving productivity, the docking station is an ideal agency asset.