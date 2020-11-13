The Widespread Benefits of Federal Predictive Data Analytics

As the federal government makes headway with predictive data analytics at the federal level — using automation and better data management to try and put itself in a proactive position — agencies are also using those resources to support state and local entities.

The Department of Health and Human Services, for example, is working to improve child welfare outcomes using predictive models to estimate future risk of maltreatment, serious injury or fatality; forecast the likelihood of repeated maltreatment; or evaluate a neighborhood’s risk level for abuse, for example.

Predictive analytics can also improve agency operations by evaluating caseworker turnover or identifying trends in the quantity of incoming cases, letting local- or state-level employees focus on current caseloads rather than trying to tease out future trends but giving them the information they need to prevent those trends if they’re unwelcome ones.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using predictive analytics to forecast future probabilities of disease patterns, health behaviors and other variables, using population and other data to influence health decision-making.