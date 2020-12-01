How ITSM Helps Agencies Cope with Telework

Earlier this year, as the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, the federal government shifted in a massive way to offer expanded telework tools for users. Hundreds of thousands of employees began working from home, and many still are.

An October survey of 300 C-level federal government executives, conducted for contractor SAIC by research firm Market Connections, found that 41 percent of respondents expect to telework an average three days a week post-pandemic, and another 41 percent expect to telework four or five days a week. This is compared with an average of two days of weekly telework prior to the pandemic.

The shift to telework has brought lots of changes in user behavior — and has caused IT teams to shift how they respond to users’ requests and new challenges. Agencies have found that IT service management tools have helped them handle these shifts.

ITSM helps IT teams and help desks by assisting them in prioritizing projects so that they can create the best operating conditions for agency mission staff. There are a wide range of services that fall under the rubric of ITSM, including service or help desks, IT asset management tools, incident management and change and release management. ITSM gives IT staffers a greater level of insight into their environments so that they can more efficiently address IT issues that emerge.