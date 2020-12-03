Teleworking Is Driving DOD Push on Zero Trust

There are multiple zero-trust cybersecurity pilots underway across the Defense Department, a development that is being driven by the department’s embrace of expanded telework capabilities.

With so many users engaged in remote work across the sprawling Pentagon landscape due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department and various components have been embracing zero-trust principles at a faster clip than civilian agencies.

“When COVID hit and we had to push everybody home, we found that we couldn’t put everybody through our normal security architectures,” Navy CISO Christopher Cleary tells FedTech. “We couldn’t put everybody on a VPN connection. It was just too much. And we discovered that not everybody needed that.”

Speaking at the FedScoop Red Hat Government Symposium, John Sherman, the DOD’s principal deputy CIO, said in November that like other crises, COVID has “forced innovation and new ways of thinking that might not have otherwise been brought to bear, at least not so quickly,” according to a DOD post.

How DOD Thinks About Zero Trust

Brandon Iske, chief engineer for the security enablers portfolio at the Defense Information Systems Agency, tells FedTech, “The COVID environment of mass telework has been a big driver and catalyst for accelerating some of these concepts.”

DISA and the Navy are two elements of the DOD that are exploring zero trust, which, in the words of the National Institute of Standards and Technology is “a ­cybersecurity paradigm focused on resource protection and the premise that trust is never granted implicitly but must be continually evaluated.”

Sherman noted at the FedScoop event that the desire to move to zero trust varies across the breadth of the DOD, but that the current environment and need for change has engendered a lively discussion among DOD technology leaders, according to FedScoop. The publication reports that Sherman indicated that there is some disagreement among those IT leaders about how best to make zero trust a reality, but he did not go into details.

“This crisis has forced us to think differently,” Sherman said of putting zero-trust network security policies in place.

The Pentagon is exploring how best to get enhanced visibility into its networks, and is exploring how to put in place more controlled access points and train its security workforce to better understand zero-trust environments.

According to FedScoop, Sherman said he leads a weekly senior-level meeting with counterparts from agencies such as DISA, IT leaders from military service branches, the U.S. Cyber Command and others. “The newness of this concept … has created a healthy dialog in our meetings,” Sherman said. “Innovation is not born out of groupthink.”